Today (Sept. 2), YG officially unveiled the details about his forthcoming album, I Got Issues. The body of work is making landfall on Sept. 30 and pre-orders will be available starting Sept. 9. Fans have already been able to enjoy a handful of previews like “Run” featuring Tyga, BIA and 21 Savage, “Sign Language,” and “Scared Money” featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo.

Prior to this, YG’s last body of work was last May’s Kommunity Service project, which was a joint album with Mozzy. The project was led by singles like “Perfect Timing” featuring Blxst and “Bompton To Oak Park.” The duo steadily dropped off accompanying music videos like “Vibe With You” with Ty Dolla $ign and “Mad” featuring Young M.A.

I Got Issues will serve as YG’s first solo album in nearly two years following 2020’s My Life 4Hunnid, which included appearances from Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Gunna, Tyga, Ty Dolla $ign, and others. The project went on to be a commercial success, debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 after earning 64,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

The California rapper also stopped by “Power Mornings” on Power 106 Los Angeles earlier this year and gave some details about the subject matter of his forthcoming project. “It’s just the growth of me personally, my headspace, what I’m on in life,” YG said. “And I think the whole COVID pandemic s**t, I hated it, but I also look at it as like this s**t kind of helped me get to where I’m at mentally. We human, we people, we grow. My personal growth is going to show with everything I do. The music is just going to be my truth as far as my life right now.”

You can check out YG’s official cover artwork for I Got Issues down below.