Photo: “24-8” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  09.02.2022

Smino is currently putting the finishing touches on his Luv 4 Rent album, which is making landfall soon. So far, fans have been able to enjoy a few previews from the project like “I Deserve” and “Rice & Gravy.” Yesterday (Sept. 1), he returned with his latest offering from Luv 4 Rent, this time with the Phoelix-produced “24-8” track. On the song, the St. Louis-bred rapper delivers some bars about the importance of taking your time:

See, sometimes, I wanna go slow, hit my partner up like, ‘Got me some, bro’/ Pull up on me, like, cool it out, bro, smoke, smoke, smoke, smoke, smoke it out, bro/ 20 inches when I’m passin’ (Oh), run the globe in my khakis for the cash, n***a go Cassius (Oh), I’m the clay, tryna break the mold/ Just took baby to Alaska (Oh), snowflakes in the lashes (Oh, oh), I been prayin’ for the p**sy, holy box, Alabaster

Okay, I parked on Parker Road, I took the route that’s hella scenic, burn my heart on all these songs and leave my soul on all thesе speakers/ You my type, you makе the speakin’, you keep the Libra even, ’cause the parts of me that I can’t see that you can read be needed (Oh)

In terms of collaborations within the last year, Smino can be heard dishing out verses on tracks like “Right Track” by Syd, “Louie Bag” by Yebba, and “So.Incredible.pkg” by Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats. He also joined forces with Saba during Black History Month in 2021 to contribute to the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack with “Plead The .45.”

Smino’s last project was his She Already Decided mixtape that came out in 2020. Since then, he has dropped off loose cuts like “Tempo,” “Backstage Pass” with Monte Booker and The Drums, “Baguetti” with JID and Kenny Beats, and “Dragonball Durag” with Thundercat and Guapdad 4000.

Be sure to press play on “24-8” by Smino down below.

