Dionne Warwick continues to prove why she’s one of the queens of social media after being mistaken for Gladys Knight during last night’s (Aug. 31) U.S. Open.

“Hi, I’m Gladys Knight… and instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia, I won’t walk on by but will say a little prayer for you,” wrote the legend via her Twitter account. During the matchup, ESPN commentators Mary Carillo and Chanda Rubin mistook the 81-year-old for fellow musician and icon Gladys Knight. “Got some more stars,” said Rubin as the camera panned to Warwick. “Gladys Knight.”

Hi, I’m Gladys Knight… and instead of taking that midnight train to Georgia, I won’t walk on by but will say a little prayer for you 😂😐 — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) September 1, 2022

Rubin says the move was an honest mistake. “Too bad I was initially looking at the court and not our program monitor that showed Ms. Dionne,” she clarified. “Mistake was immediately corrected.” Other stars in attendance to cheer Serena Williams on in what could be her final pro tennis tournament included Zendaya, Tiger Woods, and more.

Not only did Warwick poke fun at the mistake on her Twitter account, but she also kept the jokes flying on Instagram by sharing an old image of the “Midnight Train to Georgia” crooner with a caption that read, “Throwback Thursday.” It looks like the U.S. Open has been the home of star-studded mixups. Earlier this week, REVOLT reported the viral moment that took place after a fan mistook actress Laverne Cox for Beyoncé. “Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet crackles over the mistaken identity,” said the former “Orange is the New Black” star in an Instagram caption. “These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!!”

The support for the culture’s beloved Serena Williams continues as she prepares to join her sister Venus Williams in tonight’s (Sept. 1) U.S. Open Women’s Doubles Tournament.