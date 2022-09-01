Photo: Getty Images
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.01.2022

New Orleans Saints safety and former New York Jets player Marcus Maye has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm after allegedly pointing a gun at a car full of teenage girls.

Saints reporter Nick Underhill first reported Maye’s arrest on his Twitter account Thursday (Sept. 1) afternoon. “Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested this morning for aggravated assault with a firearm, per source,” he wrote. 

According to ESPN, the football player’s arrest stems from an alleged road rage occurrence in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana on Monday (Aug. 29). According to a statement from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, he was named as the man responsible for the incident involving the teen girls. “Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in an incident in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females,” the statement read.

After posting a $30,000 bond, Maye was released from custody but was absent during the Saints’ practice meet on Thursday (Sept. 1). Maye’s attorney, Eric Hessler, responded to the allegations in a statement. “Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out,” he said.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said he was aware of the incident and is still gathering information and wished to not comment at this current time.

Last year, Maye was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, DUI/damage to property and person, leaving the scene of a crash, and careless driving. His court dates have been postponed multiple times, with his last appearance on Aug. 24. Maye’s case was again rescheduled for Nov. 16.

Maye played his first five NFL seasons for the Jets and joined the Saints on a three-year deal worth $28.5 million this off-season.

 

