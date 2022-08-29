Over the weekend, TDE’s recent signee Ray Vaughn returned with his brand new single, “Dawg House.” The freshly dropped offering boasts an appearance from Isaiah Rashad. Vaughn previously supported Rashad on his US and international 2021 “Lil Sunny Awesome Vacation Tour.” Throughout the track, fans can hear the musical chemistry between the Top Dawg labelmates, as referenced in the “Dawg House” title. Rashad takes care of the opening hook and verse as he slides over some production courtesy of Rory Behr:

Loose, better not shoot no shame, my sixteen was pure cocaine/ Base outside, I’m hit, okay, okay, okay? What you gotta do? Get all this loot/ Talk my s**t, talk my truth, hop outside, park my coupe, ain’t got no coupe but park mine/ B**ch, sit on this d**k, don’t change, funds out, givin’ out tests these days/ Guns out, why would you kid these days, with these kids these days, lil’ Ray? Blunts up, fillin’ my lungs, what’s that in your trunk?

Prior to this, Vaughn released Peer Pressure, a 2021 EP that contained the well-received singles “Not Allowed,” “Top Shottas,” and “Tap.”

Back in July, Isaiah Rashad unleashed his highly anticipated The House Is Burning album, his 16-song body of work that saw features from Lil Uzi Vert, Duke Deuce, Jay Rock, Jay Worthy, and others. He circled back a few weeks later to unveil a few bonus tracks, with two of the new songs including features from Young Nudy and Deante’ Hitchcock. Additionally, Rashad linked with Memphis legends Project Pat and Juicy J for a remix of fan-favorite “RIP Young.” Since then, he has also released cinematic videos for a pair of tracks, including “The House Is Burning” and “Chad.”

Be sure to press play on “Dawg House” by Ray Vaughn featuring Isaiah Rashad down below.