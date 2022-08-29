What’s up, everybody? It’s your boy Legendary Lade here with a recap of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) looks. One of the biggest nights for music and fashion, the VMAs show and red carpet are a place where there are no rules! Let’s get into the best-dressed celebrities of the night.

1. Lizzo

First, we have Video for Good winner Lizzo in Jean Paul Gaultier couture by Glenn Martens. Lizzo was one of the first major celebrities to hit this year’s black carpet, and she set the tone in this one-of-a-kind voluminous couture gown with slicked-back hair and dark lips to match. It’s one of her strongest red carpet looks yet.

2. Lil Nas X

By now, we know to expect the unexpected from Lil Nas X and this look shocked me in a good way. The “Industry Baby” turned heads wearing London-based brand Harris Reed. The look consisted of a giant feathered headpiece and matching layered, tiered pants.

3. Nicki Minaj

Queen of the night and Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award winner, Nicki Minaj, didn’t walk the black carpet beforehand but she turned heads in multiple looks. This form-fitting hot pink Dolce & Gabbana gown with crystal bodice detailing was the perfect dress for her to accept the Vanguard award from a few of her Barbz.

4. Offset

Offset stepped out in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh look, which consisted of a white suit with diamond detailing on the lapel and the LV x Nike AF1s in green. This look was one of three for Offset last night but it hit all the right notes.

5. Anitta

Best Latin award winner Anitta graced the VMAs carpet for the first time in Schiaparelli couture. Her form-fitting, red bustier gown with solo cut-out bodice detailing and an Elsa Peretti by Tiffany & Co. silver cuff ensured her place on my best dressed list.

6. DJ Khaled

If there’s one word to describe DJ Khaled, it would be: consistent. The We The Best album curator wore a grey Prada look with the highly coveted and unreleased Brooklyn Museum x Nike green AF1s. He completed the look with Cartier shades and a diamond watch. GOD DID!!!

7. Doechii

Doechii’s black leather look by Patrycja Pagas is the epitome of what VMAs fashion should look like: edgy, fun, and risky. The Swamp Princess accessorized her look with dark grills, a crystal black teddy bear purse, and matching dark eye makeup.

8. Toosii

Rapper Toosii caught my eye in a green leather-embossed look and cream turtleneck. He took it to the next level with a cream-knitted balaclava, matching gloves, and cream boots. An excellent way to stand apart.

9. Becky G

Becky G in Zuhair Murad couture was another unexpected favorite look of the night for me. At first, it looked like a standard embroidered column gown, but a shift to the side displayed the cut-outs, which made it sexy and a little daring. Red lips and nails completed the look.

10. Murda Beatz

Murda Beatz in a burgundy Fendi suit and matching bag struck the high monochromatic note of the night. The producer kept it hip hop by displaying a few of his diamond watches in the bag.

11. Latto

Best New Artist nominee Latto hit the black carpet in a form-fitting, lime green Ludo Bokuchava look with matching The Attico shoes. The lime green was a beautiful pop of color for her skin tone.

12. LL Cool J

Co-host and rap legend LL Cool J kept it classic in a custom Dapper Dan x Rock The Bells leather jacket, matching pants, and the timeless black and gold AJ1s. Salute to the Queens legend!

13. Shenseea

Shenseea took a risk that paid off in Marc Jacobs S/S 2022 runway. She wore a denim look with a sequined bodice, white gloves, and platform boots.

14. JID

“Stick” rapper JID in YSL was a great look for the buzzing rapper. He wore a black detailed sweater with slightly wide-legged trousers and black shoes to complete the look.

15. Chlöe Bailey

Closing out my list is Chlöe Bailey, who struck a statuesque note in her custom silver corset gown by Zigman.