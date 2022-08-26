On Wednesday (Aug. 24), Usher appeared on Twitter’s new series called “Behind the Memes.”

The idea is a play on Twitter’s existing “Behind the Tweets” series where celebrities read mean comments. The eight-time Grammy award winner reacted to his widely circulated “Watch This” meme.

When asked when he initially realized he went viral, Usher admitted he was surprised. “I was blown away, I was shocked,” Usher told Twitter Music. “I think I was in Los Angeles somewhere and they were like, ‘Yo you know you’re going viral?’ I’m like, ‘It’s good right? Then I saw more people doing what I had done and it just kept going and kept going and I was like ‘wow this is amazing. This is something special.’”

Usher admitted there’s no backstory as to why he did the move. “I don’t know where the inspiration sometimes comes from,” the “OMG” crooner said. “It could have been anything. It could have been Prince. Somebody had speculated that Prince had done something like this before. I don’t know, but I do know that I felt like that was the right thing to do at that moment that would just kinda like give people a good time. It just happened, I didn’t plan it. It just happened.”

The viral moment stems from Usher’s NPR “Tiny Desk” performance in June where he performed a medley of hits including “You Make Me Wanna…” and “U Don’t Have To Call.” The meme features the moment where the R&B legend bops to his 2004 hit “Confessions, Part II” and crosses a deuce sign over his eyes with both hands. The dance was instantly memed on social media.

The R&B superstar and now viral meme creator revealed his favorite meme from the moment.

“I think it’s pretty funny when they talk about what Jesus said when he turned water to wine,” he said. The meme in reference has reached over 60 million views.

Jesus after he took the five loaves and two fish pic.twitter.com/rYnWBmxxFx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 1, 2022

Usher is currently promoting his Las Vegas residency which has been extended through July 2023. The residency began on July 15 at the Dolby Live at Park MGM and recently added 25 new dates.