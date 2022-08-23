Last month, South Florida rapper and CEO of newfound label 1804 Records, Jackboy, delivered his most recent album, Majorly Independent. The project marks his sixth full-length project in just three years. Majorly Independent boasts features from Mozzy and Lexxstasy while production is handled by the likes of Chi Chi, Uncle Cameron, London Blue, Einer Bankz, and plenty others.

Just last night (Aug. 22), Jackboy returned and decided to shake things up with a brand new freestyle. On the track, he spits freely over JAY-Z’s infamous “Renegade” beat from his 2001 album, The Blueprint:

Was skippin’ school, breakin’ rules, onsidered a fool, flew off the porch like I had something for me to prove/ Ain’t have support, got labeled most likely to lose, back and forth to court/ Momma seeing me on the news, went to prison twice, learned to fight and sharpen knives, always down to ride/ Better adapt or lose your life, no time to cry, just suit up and be a man

I don’t f**k with kid, he boot up, show him I ain’t playin’/ See this off the top, when it’s real no need to write it/ Every time I drop even the opps gon’ go and buy it, got this s**t on lock/ N***a f**k you and your lil’ gang, I’ve been a thug, you just doin’ it for the fame/ Lame wit’ a name, you ain’t Z, you bought your way in

Prior to the aforementioned Majorly Independent album, the “Where I’m From” rapper dropped off Jackboy 2, which is the sequel to 2020’s first installment. For that project, the Haitian-American star blessed the masses with 15 hard-hitting cuts and a couple of contributions from Money Man and Fireboy DML.

Be sure to press play on Jackboy’s brand new “Renegade Freestyle (Closure)” down below.