Mariah Carey is giving thanks to law enforcement after a group of men were arrested for a series of break-ins in the Atlanta metropolitan area. According to TMZ, Jeremy Caldwell, Terryion Anderson, and Jalen Huff are all in custody following a crime spree around the city, which included the R&B legend’s residence. Carey was reportedly out of town when the men allegedly broke into her home, and she is “so grateful for the detectives who arrived on the scene immediately.” Sandy Springs PD also reported that other celebrity homes were burglarized — one incident even led to an unidentified man being shot.

It’s been four years since Carey released her fifteenth studio LP Caution, which contained 10 songs and additional features from Gunna, Ty Dolla $ign, Slick Rick, and Blood Orange. Said album became Carey’s eighteenth top ten release on the Billboard 200 thanks to 51,000 album-equivalent units sold. In addition, Caution became Carey’s 8th number one album on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Since then, she’s released a Rarities compilation album and a musical accompaniment to her Magical Christmas Special.

In related news, Carey will be joining Metallica and The Jonas Brothers as a headliner for this year’s Global Citizen concert in NYC. The free concert will take place in New York’s Central Park on Sept. 24, marking the 10th anniversary of its fight against poverty across the globe. Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke to the Associated Press about the meaning behind the massive event:

“If we are going to do something about that, then we need urgent mobilization. So just seeing all of these people from different stretches of society, different professions — regular folks coming together, motivated to actually make change now in an urgent way — is just so inspiring.”

Those interested in getting tickets can head to Global Citizen’s official website for more information.