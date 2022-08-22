What’s up, everybody? It’s your boy Legendary Lade back with another week of “Kickin’ Facts.” We’re winding down on summer and the slow end of the season signifies the annual Supreme takeover, which is always teased around the third week of August. This upcoming season of Supreme is a monumental one because for the first time in the company’s 28-year-old existence, the brand has an African American creative director. Tremaine Emory of Denim Tears was appointed to the prestigious position earlier this year and this season will be his first full one at Supreme.

Although it will be his first official season, since the news of his appointment, Emory has been working on campaign images, videos, product releases, selecting models, styles, and just all-around setting up for his tenure. The Nike x Supreme Shox Ride 2 saw its release in June and the campaign was led and cast by Emory. The pair features a classic mesh and leather upper construction with Supreme branding on the tongue and heel linings. The classic swoosh is smaller and highlighted in reflective silver with further branding on the insole. Red shoelaces complete the all-red tonal look of this pair.

Four colorways were introduced, including black, green, white and red, but I chose red because of how it aligns with the Supreme box logo and identity. The Supreme x Nike collab sneakers are always highly anticipated and sell out almost instantly. The release of a Supreme x Nike Shox shoe just further cements the resurgence of the classic Nike style.

What are your thoughts on these? What color would you pick up? The Nike x Supreme Shox Ride 2 was released in four colorways on June 23 for $190 and is available now at aftermarket retailers such as StockX and GOAT. Peep a few photos above.