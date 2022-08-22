The Lawrence County Republican Party is blaming Google after the group posted a photo online that contained racist KKK imagery. In a since-deleted Facebook post, a user named Shannon Terry claimed the photo was used accidentally after searching for Republican logos on Google.

Terry apologized by saying, “I would like to offer a deep and sincere apology for a picture that temporarily appeared on this page last night. A Google search picture of a GOP elephant was used and later found to have hidden images that do not represent the views or beliefs of the Lawrence County Republican Party.” The Republican continued, “As chairman, I take full responsibility for the error.” The bottom of the elephant’s legs show hidden Klansmen hats.

Twitter users were quick to respond to the Republican’s apology. “So in Alabama, [this picture was] posted by the Lawrence County Republican Party claiming it was an accident. Sure it was,” one person wrote. When the image is fully enlarged, not only can the KKK hoods be seen, but eyes as well. An outlet called Mother Jones said the GOP-styled elephant “intentionally and by way of a clever graphical trick [included] a series of Ku Klux Klan hoods.”

This week, a Republican group in Lawrence County, Alabama, is offering an apology after they published an image featuring a GOP-styled elephant that included, intentionally and by way of a clever graphical trick, a series of Ku Klux Klan hoods.https://t.co/AKQzaGuTo9 — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) August 20, 2022

Sources note that the Republican is a school board member in Alabama’s Lawrence County. Last week, local news station WAFF 48 reported that Terry announced he will not be resigning. “I will not be resigning from my elected office on the Lawrence County School Board. The voters of District Four elected me to represent them and I am proud of the accomplishments of this administration over the past six years,” he said.

Terry added, “I regret the mistake that was made, and it was just that — an unintended mistake. The image posted by me on a political Facebook page was not done with any malicious or harmful intent. Once made aware of the negative portion of the picture I immediately replaced it and followed up with an apology/explanation the next day. My error was rushing to post a thank you note to the outgoing chairperson, in doing so I did not properly review a cut and paste image used in that post from an internet search for a ‘GOP elephant’. I do not support or agree with any hate group agenda and certainly would not try to further their cause.”

On Friday (Aug. 19), J.E. Turnbore (president of Lawrence County Chapter of NAACP) held a press conference to discuss the matter. While calling for his resignation, Turnbore added, “We do not want you to govern over our children.”

Apology not accepted. Alabama County Republicans Apologize for Accidentally Posting GOP Elephant Image With ‘Hidden’ KKK Symbols https://t.co/0fzemMO8cM #SmartNews — Robert M Ramirez (@robertr121) August 19, 2022