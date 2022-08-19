Next Sunday (Aug. 28), stars from all over the globe will gather in New Jesey for the 2022 MTV VMAs and today (Aug. 19), the official pre-show performers have been announced. Dove Cameron, MTV PUSH artist Saucy Santana, and Yung Gravy are set to perform live before the main award show begins. The pre-show will be hosted by Nessa and Kevan Kenney. The 90-minute event will also feature coverage from multi-platinum selling artist Tate McRae while Murda Beatz will be providing the tunes as the Kraft Singles House DJ.

The rising star Dove Cameron is nominated for her first Moon Person award this year in the Best New Artist category. Saucy Satana has had a major breakout year thanks to the success of multiple party anthems like “Booty,” “Walk,” and “Material Girl.” Yung Gravy is known for his RIAA-certified platinum hits “Mr. Clean” and “1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot.”

Video Vanguard Award recipients LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj, along with rap sensation Jack Harlow are set to emcee the VMAs and introduce the biggest moments of the night. The confirmed lineup of main stage performers includes superstars like Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! At The Disco, BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Måneskin.

Previously, there was a three-way tie between Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X for most nominations received this year, which was seven. Today, the nominees for the three social categories — Song of the Summer, Album of the Year, and Group of the Year — have been announced. This now changes the lead nominees to Doja Cat, Harry Styles, and Jack Harlow, who are all tied with eight nominations each.

The VMAs will take place this year in the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28. To vote for your favorite artist and get a full list of categories and nominees, you can check out the details over at https://www.mtv.com/vma.