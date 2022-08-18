By Jon Powell
  /  08.18.2022

Earlier this month, Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud unveiled their joint LP You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check, which boasts 14 tracks and appearances from Larry June, Kamaiyah, Conway the Machine, MadeinTYO, Curren$y, A$AP Twelvyy, and more. Yesterday (Aug. 17), Worthy liberated another visual from the project for the Twelvyy-assisted “Winnipeg Winters,” a laid-back vibe that sees the artists rapping about their lives over a sample of George Duke’s “Love Mission”:

“This that 1970, shoot up your vein flow, watching Ron O’Neal sniff powder and push dope, I’ma westside n**ga, Kobe Bryant like deuce-fo’, n**ga, gotta watch my back from all the devils and gun smoke, I don’t dress like a P but I’m that n**ga for damn sure, even though I got my bag, I’m in the set in a Lambo, comfortable as a b**ch, I don’t fake wit’ her damn folks, I don’t f**k around wit’ rappers, n**gas p**sy as pads, though…”

The accompanying video comes courtesy of Daily Gems and begins with Twelvyy making a bodega stop in the city. Things then switch to Worthy delivering his rhymes from a bench in Seward Park before he’s greeted by Twelvyy for the song’s ending verse. All in all, the vibes within the short clip are just as chill as the song itself.

You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check is the latest project from Worthy and Fraud since the 2020 EP Eat When You’re Hungry, Sleep When You’re Tired. Since then, Worthy has continued to provide a consistent string of quality projects, including Till The Morning with Shlohmo, ST. LGNDThe Ballad of a Dopehead with T.F. and Budgie, Two4Two, and 2 P’z in a Pod with Larry June. Press play on Jay Worthy and A$AP Twelvyy’s “Winnipeg Winters” visual below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
ASAP Twelvyy
Jay Worthy
Music Videos

Trending
MetaMoney

Is there only one metaverse? | 'MetaMoney'

On the latest episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz talks about the “many different metaverses” that ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Beyonce’s continued Renaissance reign, “Love & Hip Hop,” Jamie Foxx and more

In a new “REVOLT BLACK NEWS” Entertainment Remix, we’re talking all things Black excellence in ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.12.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter Graceyn of Gracie’s Corner

Javoris Hollingsworth and his daughter, Graceyn, live in Houston and have developed a YouTube channel ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.12.2022
Drink Champs

Ne-Yo on his music journey, high-profile collaborations, and marriage | 'Drink Champs'

On an all-new episode of “Drink Champs,” Ne-Yo opens up about his incredible career thus ...
By REVOLT
  /  08.13.2022
View More