Earlier this month, Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud unveiled their joint LP You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check, which boasts 14 tracks and appearances from Larry June, Kamaiyah, Conway the Machine, MadeinTYO, Curren$y, A$AP Twelvyy, and more. Yesterday (Aug. 17), Worthy liberated another visual from the project for the Twelvyy-assisted “Winnipeg Winters,” a laid-back vibe that sees the artists rapping about their lives over a sample of George Duke’s “Love Mission”:

“This that 1970, shoot up your vein flow, watching Ron O’Neal sniff powder and push dope, I’ma westside n**ga, Kobe Bryant like deuce-fo’, n**ga, gotta watch my back from all the devils and gun smoke, I don’t dress like a P but I’m that n**ga for damn sure, even though I got my bag, I’m in the set in a Lambo, comfortable as a b**ch, I don’t fake wit’ her damn folks, I don’t f**k around wit’ rappers, n**gas p**sy as pads, though…”

The accompanying video comes courtesy of Daily Gems and begins with Twelvyy making a bodega stop in the city. Things then switch to Worthy delivering his rhymes from a bench in Seward Park before he’s greeted by Twelvyy for the song’s ending verse. All in all, the vibes within the short clip are just as chill as the song itself.

You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check is the latest project from Worthy and Fraud since the 2020 EP Eat When You’re Hungry, Sleep When You’re Tired. Since then, Worthy has continued to provide a consistent string of quality projects, including Till The Morning with Shlohmo, ST. LGND, The Ballad of a Dopehead with T.F. and Budgie, Two4Two, and 2 P’z in a Pod with Larry June. Press play on Jay Worthy and A$AP Twelvyy’s “Winnipeg Winters” visual below.