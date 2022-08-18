Last month, rising star Rikki unveiled her latest single “Stingy,” a warm weather-ready number that sees production and songwriting assistance from Michael “Lofey” Sandlofer and Jazz Lazr. The infectious cut sees the Westchester County talent pouring her heart out to a love interest:

“There’s only one or two things that could happen when I’m off the brown liquor, and you’ll never catch me doing one or the other if I’m not around with you, I’ve been going city after city and I really gotta say that I miss you, I can’t wait to put these pretty lips on you baby soon as I meet you…”

Rikki further explained the creation of “Stingy” via press release:

“I flew to Vegas for the first time to work with Phil Ivey and his team. Ivey and Chris Gotti had Lazr pull up to the studio to help me with writing some records. He and I hung out and got to know each other for a while, and he came to the conclusion that I was stingy! Not really focused on dating unless it’s worthwhile. Next thing I knew, he freestyled an entire song about it and I couldn’t relate more! It is one of my favorite songs to this day.”

“Stingy” follows a string of notable drops from Rikki, including “Sorry,” “No Lz,” “Lonely,” and “Heartbreaker,” the last of which spawned a collaborative remix alongside Ja Rule. Another recent standout is the Irv Gotti and Chink Santana-backed “Is It Over?,” which features Moneybagg Yo and is centered around a rocky relationship that seems to be nearing its end:

“Me, I can never lie, why, not give our love a try, I been tryin not to worry, baby when you leave no I can’t takе the pain, every time you cross my mind I can’t еxplain, it don’t stop, it don’t stop, hate me but love me just one more time, yea we f**ked and we fight, yea we go all night, then it’s over, is it over…”

Check out Rikki‘s “Stingy” below.