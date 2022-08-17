Currently, the Barbz are celebrating the release of Nicki Minaj‘s new single “Super Freaky Girl,” which made landfall last week. Produced by Dr. Luke, Malibu Babie, Vaughn Oliver, and Aaron Joseph, the infectious track utilizes a Rick James classic to create an adults-only vibe similar to Minaj‘s previous hit “Anaconda”:

“One thing about me, I’m the baddest alive, he know the prettiest b**ch didn’t come until I arrive, I don’t let b**ches get to me, I f**k they man if they try, I got a princess face, a killer body, samurai mind, they can’t be Nicki, they so stupid, I just laugh when they try, a thong bikini up my a**, I think I’ll go for a dive, his ex-b**ch went up against me, but she didn’t survive, on applications I write ‘pressure’ ’cause that’s what I apply…”

Mere days after the song’s arrival, it’s been reported that “Super Freaky Girl” has sold over 100,000 album equivalent units in the United States. In response, Minaj took to Twitter to express her appreciation for the achievement:

So grateful omg thank you guys😅🍒💕🎀🦄💕🍒🦄🎀🎉 https://t.co/hXXrjM1gty — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 16, 2022

It’s been four years since Nicki Minaj liberated her fourth studio LP Queen, which contained 19 songs and additional features from Labrinth, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, and Foxy Brown. The album peaked at the number two position on the Billboard 200 thanks to 185,000 first-week units. Queen has also since earned Minaj a Platinum plaque. Since then, the NYC veteran re-released the classic mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, complete with the new drops “Fractions,” “Seeing Green” with Wayne and Drake, and a remix of Skillibeng’s “Crocodile Teeth.” Fans have also received singles like “Do We Have A Problem?,” “Bussin,” and “We Go Up” — hopefully, this means that a new body of work lies somewhere on the horizon.