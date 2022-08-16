Actor Zoë Kravitz, the daughter of rock icon Lenny Kravitz and actor Lisa Bonet, says she has “very complicated feelings” about the Oscars controversy between Will Smith and Chris Rock. In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal magazine, Zoë said she wishes she handled the situation differently.

“I’m torn about what to say right now because I’m supposed to just talk about it. I have very complicated feelings around it,” Zoë told the WSJ magazine. “I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s okay.”

The 33-year-old Catwoman actor revealed that it is a “scary time” to have an opinion and remarked that while art is about a conversation, the internet is the opposite.

“It’s a scary time to have an opinion,” she started. “Or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art, statements, thoughts, or anything.”

Zoë added, “It’s mostly scary because art is about [a] conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in.”

In retrospect, the actor said that she learned from her mistake and that she doesn’t want to be in a place where she has to express herself through a caption or tweet.

“I was reminded that I’m an artist,” she reflected. “Being an artist is not about everybody loving you or everyone thinking you’re hot. It’s about expressing something that will hopefully spark conversation, inspire people, or make them feel seen.”

She continued, “I think I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I want to express myself through art.”

In March, Zoë took to Instagram, shared a since-deleted picture of herself from the red carpet, and wrote, “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.”

The actor posted a second since-deleted image with the caption, “And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

You can see both deleted posts down below.