By Regina Cho
  /  08.16.2022

Over the weekend, Nakkia Gold shared her brand new “Energy” single, an infectious tune that sees an assist from West Philly native, Pink Sweat$. The accompanying music video is set to arrive this Thursday (Aug. 18). On the song, the two blend their soothing voices to deliver lyrics about the importance of protecting your energy:

Sometimes I’m patient, sometimes I’m crazy, I get frustrated but, yeah, I have my taste now/ Deep in yours lately, been contemplatin’ but I can’t go back, no/ F**kin’ with my energy, yeah (Energy, yeah), you got me, yeah/ Protectin’ my energy, yeah/ F**kin’ with my energy, yeah (Energy, yeah) and that mean, yeah, yeah/ Need that type of energy, yeah (Oh, ooh)

Different day, same thing, you know I changed, I grew, you stayed the same, the same/ You know that I got you, that’s why you keep callin’, that’s why you keep fallin’ through, ooh, ooh/ I gotta switch it up, baby, my energy protected, with you, I learned my lesson/ Can’t forfeit these blessings, these blessings

Best known for her acclaimed 2021 song “JUSTICE (GET UP, STAND UP) featuring Wiz Khalifa, Bob Marley, and The Wailers, Nakkia Gold is the latest singer and songwriter to emerge from South Los Angeles. Also last year, she dropped off her “Sober” single featuring Jeremih, “Pretty Girl Habits,” and also the three-pack that included tracks “Real,” “Yea Yea,” and “3 Rounds.”

Last February, Pink Sweat$ dropped his debut project PINK PLANET just in time to be the soundtrack for lovers everywhere on Valentine’s Day. PINK PLANET was preceded by singles like “Heaven,” and the R&B singer also unleashed the sweet visual for one of the project’s fan-favorite cuts “At My Worst” featuring Kehlani.

Be sure to press play on “Energy” featuring Pink Sweat$ down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Nakkia Gold
Pink Sweats
Singles

