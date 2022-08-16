(Today Aug. 16), Big Sean has officially shared the schedule for his 4th annual Detroit’s On Now (DON) Weekend. Presented by the Sean Anderson Foundation, the festivities will run from Thursday, Aug. 25 to Saturday, Aug. 27. Official partners include Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, President Mary Sheffield, Detroit City councilperson for District 5, and Occupy The Corner Initiative. DON Weekend is also presented by The Detroit Pistons, The Mullick Foundation, MGM Grand, and DUO Restaurant & Lounge.

“After playing one of my all-time favorite shows at Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival a couple weeks ago, I can’t wait to return to the city and feel its incredible energy,” said Big Sean via press release. “I’m constantly inspired by Detroit and the city’s beautiful people. It’s a blessing to be able to give back to the city that made me.”

First up is the FREEP Film Festival at Michigan Science Center on Thursday (Aug. 25). Next, honorees will be given their flowers at the VIP Reception on Friday (Aug. 26) from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., which will include a pony ride activation and basketball court for BGCSM Youth & Families before the DON Awards officially begin at 7:30 p.m. Some of the categories that will be presented are the Moves Award for Detroit-based brand of the year, the Marvin & Chardonnay Award for restaurant of the year, the DON LIFE Award for nonprofit of the year, and plenty others.

Then, on Saturday (Aug. 27), the community will gather for a special block party from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Diehl Club. The event requires Eventbrite registration and will host DON Talks that include a Yoga Session by The Healing, a discussion about mental health, and more. The outside portion will feature carnival games, Pinewood Derby races, kids arts and Crafts, the BGCSM Sports League youth kickball tournament, e-gaming tournament, and much more.