Earlier today (Aug. 15), Nipsey Hussle was posthumously honored as a hometown hero with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On what would have been the rapper’s 37th birthday, loved ones, fans, and members of the Los Angeles community all gathered within the closed off section of Hollywood Boulevard for the ceremony. Lauren London, introduced as Hussle’s life partner, was the first speaker to take the stage.

“I want to first start off by saying happy birthday to Hussle,” London began. “And to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, thank you for acknowledging a visionary. I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when we’ve always known Hussle was destined for greatness. This moment only amplifies that for us. Nip would’ve been honored by this moment.”

London then relayed some life advice she knew Hussle would have wanted everyone to know. “I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t get to what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn’t mean forgetting where you come from, but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better.”

For her closing sentiments, London encouraged the crowd to use the star as a moment of motivation in their own lives. “So whenever you’re in the City of Angels and you see this star, I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back and for you to run your marathon until God says that it’s finished,” she said.

Prior to the official ceremony, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said in a statement: “Nipsey Hussle was more than just a creative genius; he was committed to helping his community through savvy business moves and charitable contributions.”

You can view the live stream of the ceremony in full down below.