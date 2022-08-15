Over the weekend, Snoh Aalegra returned with a brand new offering titled “Do 4 Love.” The release is a cover of Bobby Caldwell’s 1978 classic “What You Won’t Do For Love.” Taking inspiration from the original emotion-evoking instrumental, Aalegra adds her special twist to it by slowing the tempo down. On the song, Aalegra delivers her rendition of the well-loved lyrics:

I guess you wonder where I’ve been, I searched to find a love within/ I came back to let you know, got a thing for you and I can’t let go/ My friends wonder what is wrong with me, well I’m in a daze from your love, you see/ I came back to let you know, got a thing for you and I can’t let go/ Some people go around the world for love but they may never find what they dream of

What you won’t do, do for love, you tried everything but you don’t give up, and in my world only you/ Make me do for love what I would not do, no my friends wonder what is wrong with me, but I’m in a daze from your love, you see/ Now I came back to let you know, got a thing for you and I can’t let go/ What you won’t do, do for love, you’ve tried everything

Last July, Aalegra released her third studio LP titled TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES, a 15-track body of work that contained impressive contributions from the likes of No I.D., The Neptunes, Christian Rich, James Fauntleroy, and Tyler, The Creator. That project achieved commercial success and went on to grab the No. 24 slot on the Billboard 200.

Be sure to press play on Snoh Aalegra’s brand new cover of “What You Won’t Do For Love” down below.