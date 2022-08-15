Just before the arrival of this year’s Juneteenth holiday, Our Daily Bread and its VOICES subsidiary unveiled a new documentary titled Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom, which was helmed by Pastor Rasool Berry. As the video’s description reveals, the film draws parallels between the meaning behind the newly minted federal holiday and its connection to Christianity:

“Learn how Scripture inspired the faith of enslaved people, travel to the church where America’s first Juneteenth celebration took place, and uncover why newly liberated men and women credited God for their freedom.”

Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom was accompanied by a 13-song offering of the same name, complete with contributions from Marc Evan Diaz, Mag44, S.O., Andrea Vocab Sanderson, Chill Vibes, and more. The compilation spawned the singles “Where Do We Go?,” “Black As Heaven,” and “Black Reconstruction,” the last of which saw hip hop veterans Lecrae and Sho Baraka delivering some powerful rhymes over production from Mike S:

“‘Black this, Black that, Black every day, why it’s always about race wit’ you anyway? I used to love it when you only preached the gospel, now you just a Marxist social gospel apostle!’ Wait, ha, before I enter this debate, let me serve my family who been patiently at bay, you are not the product of a slave manipulation, your Messiah reached the nations before they came and enslaved us…”

In related news, this month also saw Lecrae liberating a single of his own titled “Spread The Opps,” a DrumGod, Dude Clayy, Simbo, and JuanRa-backed offering that’s centered around the Texas talent standing firm against his detractors:

“Ooh, I think they hate me, in my Bape tee, ain’t no pardons in the garden if you snake me, you can’t break me, tryna chase me, when it’s rocky, I move ASAP, you can’t Drake me…”

Check out both Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom and the aforementioned “Spread The Opps” below.