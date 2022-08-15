Currently, M.I.A. is said to be working on her sixth album MATA, an Island Records-backed effort that — as a press release reveals — was recorded in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Indonesia, and Saint Vincent. Following May’s “The One” comes a new single from said project titled “Popular,” which sees production from Diplo and Boaz van de Beatz. As the title suggests, “Popular” is centered around M.I.A.’s perspective on life post-fame:

“Yeah, love me like I love me, love me, suddenly it’s about me, ’bout me, now you wanna be around me, ’round me, ’cause I love myself, I’m livin’ my best life, love me like I love me, love me, suddenly it’s about me, ’bout me, now you wanna be around me, ’round me, ’cause I love myself, I’m livin’ my best life, I got the best suites, I got the best sheet, I got the best seats, best shoes on my feet, pictures of my body cause a stampede, ayy, if you cut me, success I bleed…”

“Popular” comes with a matching visual courtesy of Arnaud Bresson that shows M.I.A. training what appears to be a robot version of herself. Shots of M.I.A. and her artificially intelligent counterpart are interspersed with article clips about popularity, footage of different individuals breaking out some dance moves for the camera, and more.

Upon its eventual release, MATA will follow 2016’s AIM, a 12-song offering with notable contributions from Blaqstarr, Zayn, Dexta Daps, Skrillex, Polow da Don, and more. The LP landed on several charts around the globe, including at the top of Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. AIM also spawned a deluxe edition with five additional tracks and collaborations alongside the likes of Diplo, GENER8ION, and The Partysquad. Press play on M.I.A.’s “Popular” video below.