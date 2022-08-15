On Saturday evening (Aug. 13), a Pennsylvania community gathered to raise money to cover funeral costs for a family of 10 who died in a house fire in Nescopeck. According to CBS News, around 6:15 p.m., a Honda Accord slammed into the group, killing one person and injuring almost two dozen others.

Court documents named the suspect as 24-year-old Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes. Nearly 80 people were at the event when the vehicle plowed into a bar in Berwick called the Intoxicology Department. Rebecca Reese was identified as the woman fatally struck by the car. Sources say the attack was intentional. In a Facebook post, the Intoxicology Department said, “Today was an absolute tragedy.” The venue continued, “We will be closed until further notice. Please respect our privacy while we grieve and try to process the events that occurred. Thank you.”

Natalie Buyny, a spokesperson for the Geisinger Medical Center, said at least four of the attendees were in critical condition. After the suspect drove through the crowd, he returned to his home and killed his mother, 56-year-old Rosa Reyes, with a hammer. Sura Reyes allegedly argued with his mother before running over patrons at the Pennsylvania bar. Upon returning home, he also struck her with the vehicle before crashing into a neighbor’s car. He then used the hammer to beat her.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the deadly assault at the Reyes home in Nescopeck Borough of Luzerne County. Officials detained him at the scene. The suspect told investigators that he was “extremely frustrated” after an argument with his mother. He said he was “tired of fighting with his mother” and “wanted to be done with it,” according to CNN. On Sunday (Aug. 14), Sura Reyes was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Doug Brewer. He faces two open counts of criminal homicide.