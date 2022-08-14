Veteran actress Denise Dowse, who is recognized for her roles in “Insecure” and “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has died at the age of 64. The actress’ sister, Tracey Dowse, announced the prolific talent’s passing on Saturday (Aug. 13).

“I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” she wrote in a message posted to the star’s Instagram page.

She continued, “Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers.”

Tracey shared that a celebration of life will be held to honor her sister, however, event details are forthcoming. In closing, she thanked family, friends, and Denise’s fans for the outpouring of prayers, calls and messages. “We could not have made it so gracefully and painlessly without all of the prayer warriors around the world. Thank you for giving so selflessly.”

Almost a week ago (Aug. 8), Tracey shared the news that Denise had been hospitalized with viral meningitis. The virus caused Denise to slip into an unmedicated coma. At the time, Tracey shared that doctors were uncertain if the actress would regain consciousness.

Throughout her career, which spans over 30 years, Denise captivated audiences on both the big and small screens. She landed her breakout role, Yvonne Teasley, on the 90s show “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Denise played the recurring character over the span of a decade. In recent years, she has garnered new and younger fans while portraying Dr. Rhonda Pine, the therapist to Molly Carter on “Insecure.”