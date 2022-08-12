Six police officers are on administrative leave after being caught on camera using the N-word while looking for a suspect at his mother’s home in West Point, Georgia.

In the video, posted by Tomeshia James Madden on Monday (Aug. 8), you can see one of the officers throw something — which she identified as a camera — into the bushes not realizing there was another camera above them. “West Point Police Department at its best please listen & watch carefully!! He took my camera off my porch & threw it in the bushes! Can someone explain to me why he would do this…?” Madden posted on her Facebook account alongside the video. The footage has received nearly 20,000 views and over 600 shares.

According to a press release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case. “The West Point Police Department is taking this matter very seriously and has since turned the investigation over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations,” the press release read.

The officers were serving a warrant on Madden’s son at the time of the incident. “It’s Miss Madden’s understanding that the police were there looking for her son. When she learned of that, she turned him in to the police department, or the sheriff’s office,” said attorney Wendell Major, who represents the family. It is unclear what the warrant was for.

Major says that the video is self-explanatory and calls the comments in the video “vile and disgusting.” He says he’s waiting to see how the police department handles the situation.

“We think the video depicts some vile and degrading conduct by the persons depicted in it. We think that should be addressed,” said Major. “Everybody involved will have the opportunity to have their say in court where we can resolve the dispute in a civil manner,” he added.