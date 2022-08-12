Nathesia Lewis, 43, has been identified as one of the six people killed in the fiery Los Angeles car crash. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Aug. 4, Nicole L. Linton, a 37-year-old travel nurse from Houston, killed half a dozen people when her vehicle sped past a red light at an intersection in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles.

According to local news station ABC 7, Lewis’ body was so badly burned that she had to be identified by her DNA. This process caused her family to not be aware of her death for days. Jasmond Nelson, the victim’s sister, spoke with the outlet about the tragedy. “Me and my family, we looked at the news like everybody else,” she started. “We prayed for the children, for the pregnant lady, for her family, but unbeknownst to us, my sister and our family was a severe victim as well,” Nelson added. Lewis leaves behind six children, ages 2 to 23.

A family member named Ronue Franklin spoke with Los Angeles’ Fox 11 and said, “The main thing that got me, when they said my sister burned in that car and she was trying to get out and she was hollering, that just killed me. I just want justice for my sister Nathesia Lewis, please.” The victim’s sister Nelson added, “I just pray that people make better choices. For whatever reason it is, you need to consider other people’s lives and what people are going through and the impact you can make, by a flash decision of not being in control of yourself.”

On Aug. 8, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón held a press conference to discuss Linton’s case. He shared that he does not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision. It was also revealed that Linton has a history of reckless driving and was involved in at least 13 prior crashes. She is due back in court on Monday (Aug. 15).