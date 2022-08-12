Back in October, NBA star Kawhi Leonard made his first official entry into the music business with the first volume of his Culture Jam series. That project contained seven songs and a wealth of contributions from Rod Wave, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Gunna, Polo G, Lil Uzi Vert, Wale, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Stefflon Don, and more.

Currently, Leonard and his team are said to be working on the official sequel to the aforementioned compilation. To get fans ready, today (Aug. 12) sees the arrival of a new single titled “OK,” which features French singer Bramsito and Dutch rapper Frenna. Produced by Vano, Eesean Bolden, Zola, and Bramsito himself, the drill-esque number is full of jubilant, boastful lines from the European stars:

“Elle voulait prendre l’avion, je l’ai prise dans le Viano, pas d’bonjour, ni d’obrigado mais qu’est-ce qu’elle est terrible la go Neymar ou Cristiano? Ferrari ou Murciélago? La pe-sa vient de Milano, la mélo’ vient de Chicago, nouvelle berline, vitesse, Sterling, Rolex, pop star…”

Accompanying the infectious cut is a matching visual courtesy of Rook, bringing viewers to the colorful Bir-Hakeim playground and court near Paris‘ Eiffel Tower. There, Bramsito and Frenna are joined by a large crowd, all of whom mix between breaking out dance moves and taking part in a game of basketball. Things then switch to Kampala, Uganda, where viewers can watch the youth dance collective Triplet Ghetto Kids — many of those watching might remember them from French Montana and Swae Lee‘s supernova “Unforgettable.”

Check out all of the action in Culture Jam‘s “OK” clip below. In related news, it’s been revealed via press release that Leonard‘s growing movement will be donating to the Inspire Ghetto Kids Foundation, with the intention “to help build a community center that will support the children” in Kampala’s Kalaani zone. You can read more on that initiative here.