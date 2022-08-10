Back in March, rising star Corey Hales liberated his latest single “Cool It Down.” Produced by Carter Sanders, the soulful groove provides the perfect landscape for Hales‘ melodic attempts to connect with a potential love interest:

“Hey girl, I know that you don’t know me, but I’ve got my eyes on you … but I’m not the type to come tell you how I feel, I see you and me and think that we could make it real, I take my drugs in doses but baby you’re my pill, where are you going, you know I can take the bill, and if you want, I can take it slow, and if you want, I can take you down a no name road…”

He further explained the song’s meaning via press release, “I bought a Mustang and was living on my own for the first time in Charleston, [and] on a cruise home from my Monday gig, I was left thinking about this girl I had just met at the show. I think we all have those moments in our head where we map out everything we wish we said to someone, and that’s exactly when the record was born.”

This week, Hales has unveiled a music video for “Cool It Down,” which comes courtesy of Caleb Edens. The matching clip is centered around a backyard pool party where Hales and his backing band can be spotted serenading the intimate crowd. Towards the end, the Boston-area talent then leaves the stage to join the rest of the function’s laid-back vibes.

“Cool It Down” follows a series of equally dope drops from Hales, including “Falling Down,” “Major Leagues,” and “Cherry Tree.” Last December also saw Hales and Sanders connecting for the funk-pop offering “Overreacting.” Press play on Corey Hales’ visual for “Cool It Down” below.