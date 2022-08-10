Memphis’ very own Jay Fizzle has announced his new project titled DonaFizzo is officially arriving this Friday, Aug. 12. The forthcoming body of work will feature guest appearances from his Paper Route Empire family including Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, Joddy Badass, and SNUPE BANDZ, with additional assists from Big Scarr, Jackboy, and 21 Lil Harold. Production will be handled by the likes of Bandplay, Sosa 808, Ayoza, and many more.

Yesterday (Aug. 9), Fizzle dropped off a strong preview from DonaFizzo with his new “Standin’ On Top Of S**t” track and video. Boasting an assist from labelmate Key Glock, the single honors their home team through and through:

Paper Route business, we standin’ on top of s**t, Paper Route business, we standin’ on top of s**t/ Paper Route tell her I stay with this d**k, Paper Route Taliban s**ttin’ on all star, they must be sick of me

Back in January, Young Dolph’s life and legacy was honored by Paper Route Empire with a full-length tribute album titled Paper Route EMPIRE Presents: Long Live Dolph. As the label’s longest-tenured artist, Jay Fizzle had the honor of providing the masses with the first preview titled “LLD (Long Live Dolph).”

In regards to what Key Glock has been up to, he dropped his well-received Yellow Tape 2 project last November, complete with 20 hard-hitting cuts and zero features. A few months ago, the Memphis talent circled back to release the official deluxe version, upgrading the fan-favorite body of work with 10 new tracks. The PRE artist has since treated fans with music videos for tracks like “No Choice,” “Grammys,” “Pain Killers,” and “Something Bout.”

Be sure to press play on Jay Fizzle’s brand new music video for “Standi’ On Top of S**t” featuring Key Glock down below.