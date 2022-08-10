Last night (Aug. 10), Angela Yee left us all in a bit of a frenzy when she tweeted, “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over.” As expected, peers and fans alike waited intently for Yee’s full revelation during this morning’s “The Breakfast Club” broadcast. Charlamagne Tha God temporarily halted his “Donkey Of The Day” segment to give his co-host the floor, and Yee used that time to announce that she will soon be leaving her post of 12 years for a nationally syndicated show of her own:

“This is really exciting, but this is something that I’ve been wanting to do for years now, since way before the pandemic. I had actually sat down with [iHeartMedia‘s Executive Vice President of Programming Thea Mitchem] and I was telling her like, ‘Look, I really want my own show.’ You know that I have my podcast ‘Lip Service,’ and I was thinking I’d be able to get something like a weekend situation…”

She continued:

“Years later, they approached me up here at iHeart … and told me that they are gonna give me my very own show. And so, part of that is … I am going to be leaving ‘The Breakfast Club.'”

Following the news, Yee provided listeners with what they can expect from the yet-to-be-named show:

“I don’t know where the show is exactly gonna be aired. I know definitely New York. … And I’m not exactly sure when it’s starting, I just know it’s in the fall sometime. … I’ll be basically curating my own lituation.”

While she wasn’t exact on when her last day at “The Breakfast Club” will arrive, Yee did respond to a fan’s social media inquiry by stating that she’ll remain on the program for “at least a month.” Press play to hear the full announcement from Angela Yee below.