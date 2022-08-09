Last month, Doe Boy liberated his latest project CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, which boasts nine hard-hitting tracks and a single feature from fellow Midwest star G Herbo. To keep his momentum going, he drops off a new video from said project for “FRONT DOOR,” a booming cut with production from Juicy J and Crazy Mike. As expected, Doe Boy wastes little time matching the song’s vibe with some impetuous subject matter of his own:

“Call ex-wifey, b**ch, my neck full of princess cuts, mixed wit’ Eliantte, dumb, my necklace f**k around come outdoors, kick her to the curb, if she weak I might just stomp a h**, piece look like a school shirt, f**k you think I tuck it fo’, I’ma up it, blow it, see ya, I’ma get to workin’ on ’em, f**k a 9-to-5, my shooter job, wake up lurkin’ on ’em, he is not no demon, think we need to find a church for ’em, all my opps on b**ches, think I need to buy some purses for ’em…”

Shot by Fastlife Productions, the accompanying clip keeps with the theme of previous visuals with shots of Doe Boy in his element. Viewers can see the Cleveland talent at different locations around his hometown with a large crew in tow, showing off dance moves with his dog, taking pictures of the videographer in action, and more.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN follows January’s OH REALLY, a 19-track album with assists from 42 Dugg, Rowdy Rebel, Nardo Wick, G Herbo, Moneybagg Yo, Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, Babyface Ray, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Prior to that, he connected with Southside for the critically acclaimed joint effort Demons R Us in 2020. Press play on Doe Boy’s “FRONT DOOR” below.