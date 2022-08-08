On Friday (Aug. 8), a former dean at a Boston high school was ordered by a federal judge to pay more than $10 million in damages to a student he was convicted of attempting to murder over drug sales. The judgment includes $7.5 million for pain, suffering, and emotional distress; $2.5 million in punitive damages; and more than $80,000 for the victim’s medical bills.

Shaun Harrison, known as “Rev” among the students, was convicted in state court in 2018 for assault, among other charges. He was sentenced to 26 years in prison. According to a testimony during the trial, Harrison was a community organizer and youth minister. He served as the Dean of Academics, which required him to mentor students and maintain order in the school. But authorities claim Harrison was living a double life: He allegedly kept a gun in his home, had ties to the violent Latin Kings gang, and recruited students to sell drugs for him. The former school employee denied the claims and told a Boston television station he “never lived a double life.”

The 17-year-old victim was allegedly recruited by Harrison to sell marijuana. He was shot in the back of the head at close range on a Boston street in March 2015. He filed a civil case against the former educator in 2019. According to court documents, the bullet barely missed the victim’s brain stem and carotid artery but shattered his jaw. He underwent two surgeries, had his jaw wired shut for nine months, half of his face remains paralyzed, he suffers from facial neuropathy, hearing loss, and requires weights on his eyelids to help open and shut his eyes. Additionally, the bullet is still lodged in his head, and he developed an opioid addiction while being treated for the pain.

The plaintiff’s attorney John Martin wrote in an email statement, “The judgment against Mr. Harrison as an individual will ensure that he is never able to profit from any endeavors when he is released from prison, including selling the rights to this story for publication.”