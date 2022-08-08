It’s been a little over a year since KSI released his sophomore studio LP All Over The Place, which contained 16 songs and assists from 21 Savage, Future, Polo G, Craig David, Lil Durk, and more. The album was a commercial success for the Sidemen star, topping the UK Albums, UK Independent Albums, and UK R&B Albums charts following its debut.

Last week, KSI marked his official return to wax with “Not Over Yet,” a Billen Ted and Digital Farm Animals-produced offering that features vocalist Tom Grennan. The heartfelt collaboration is full of inspirational lines about never giving up:

“When the light fades and the dawn breaks, that’s when it’s hardest to fix it, when you’re lonely and your heart aches, that’s when you know what you’re missin’, hold up, let me get my story straight, it hit me like a tidal wave, won’t you give me just another day to tell myself, it’s not over yet, tell me why you startin’ a fire? It’s burnin’ up in my head, why do I always tell myself that it’s not over yet? Why you gotta tear my heart out? Leave me in the rain, why do I always tell myself that it’s not over yet?”

“Not Over Yet” comes with a Troy Roscoe-directed visual that begins with a shot of KSI watching footage of a past boxing match. He is then shown working out in preparation for his next fight — which turns out to be against himself.

On Aug. 27, KSI will step into the ring for his match against rapper Swarmz, who accepted the challenge after fellow YouTuber-athlete Alex Wassabi pulled out due to a concussion. The event will take place at London’s O2 Arena and is expected to include additional matchup appearances from Deji, Yousef Erakat, Faze Temper, Blueface, and more. Press play on KSI and Tom Grennan’s “Not Over Yet” video below.