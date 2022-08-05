Today (Aug. 5), producer Benny Blanco has enlisted Snoop Dogg and BTS members Jin, Jimin, V and Jung Kook for his new single “Bad Decisions.” The collaboration will appear on his upcoming third album, which is expected later this year. In the new Ben Sinclair-directed clip, Blanco taps into his inner BTS Army mode as he gets ready for their concert later that night.

Anticipation builds as he dances around in his room, creates a poster, and heads over to the show. As he is on the way, he gets stuck in traffic, but that’s not the only mishap that happens that day. On the track, Snoop fuses his signature flow with the catchy cadence that BTS fans know and love:

Let’s make some bad decisions, I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time, so give me all your kisses/ I want you Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, baby, every night, and it feels like (Ooh, ah)/ I can’t seem to ever get you out of my mind and it feels like (Ooh, ah), I want you, ooh, baby, all of the time

Everybody see me lookin’ fly (Oh, yeah) and I think I know the reason why (Oh, yeah)/ ‘Cause I got you right here by my side (Oh, yeah) and I can’t let you just walk away/ If I ain’t with ya, I’m not okay

This isn’t the first time Blanco showed love for the South Korean mega-group. Earlier in the year, he mashed up their songs: “Fake Love,” “Life Goes On,” and “Blood Sweat and Tears.” In regards to what Snoop has been up to, the California legend dropped off his compilation project titled Snoop Dogg Presents Death Row Summer 2022 in June.

Be sure to press play on Benny Blanco’s brand new music video for “Bad Decisions” featuring Snoop Dogg and BTS down below.