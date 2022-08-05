Back in May, Ty Dolla $ign announced his blossoming label, EZMNY Records, also confirming the talented Leon Thomas as his first official signee. Today (Aug. 5), the two join forces for Thomas’ brand new single, “Love Jones,” his second output since signing to the new label. The song is written by Thomas himself and co-produced by Axl Folie and Ali Prawl. On the track, Thomas pays homage to a classic California love story:

Californication, yeah I love what we continue making and I wanna get a little more/ Need to get a little more, Californiacation, yeah I love what we continue making and I wanna get a little more/ Need to get a little more, got you love jones, love jones right here, girl you stay warm like all Damn year? Californiacation

Tennis chain cost a whole wheel, had to change my watch to match the whole feel/ Moving too fast you ran traffic standing still, popping big s**t/ Made another eight figure deal on sunset she just bought a place in the hills

“Love Jones” follows Thomas’ first single “X-Rated” featuring Benny The Butcher that was released in May. When talking about the new release, he made sure to explain the deeper meaning of the track. “’Love Jones’ takes on a double meaning,” said Thomas via press release. “The first is about dating a girl in Hollywood whose got it together. You fall in love with being inspired by someone on a level. The second is an ode to the city of Los Angeles. I wanted to find a way to tie in my love for the city I’ve been living in for the last 13 years and my love for the women that find their success here.”

Be sure to press play on Leon Thomas’ brand new single “Love Jones” featuring Ty Dolla $ign down below.