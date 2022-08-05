By Regina Cho
  /  08.05.2022

Today (Aug 5), Eminem has officially unveiled his second greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2. The compilation consists of music from Eminem’s releases since 2009’s Relapse along with songs from side projects and notable collaborations. Prior to the full release, fans were treated with a dope preview a few months ago when Eminem released “From The D 2 The LBC.” Equipped with a feature from Snoop Dogg, the track pays homage to both of their hometowns of Detroit and Long Beach:

That’s how I know that I’m in the studio with the Doggy, in Californ-E, ‘cuz my homie from Long Beach/ Always got that bomb weed, that’s why I feel a calm breeze, every time I palm trees (get it) just like that blonde bleach/ I went platinum, then so did my albums, Calvin’s turning me into a zombie, ’cause these buds are like The Hulk, they’re twice the size that his arm be (his zombie) and that is some strong green

Got a contact, my contact lenses are foggy, I might end up in Walgreen’s, pharmacy with my arm asleep gone off lean mixed with Dramamine/ I will treat Paula Dean like a fuckin’ human pinball machine, bouncin’ balls off her tonsils

Earlier this year, Eminem celebrated the 20th anniversary of his The Eminem Show album by releasing an official expanded edition. That version added on an additional 18 tracks, complete with previously unreleased cuts, freestyles, live performances, and instrumentals. Prior to The Eminem Show (Expanded Edition), the Detroit legend’s last body of work was 2020’s Music To By Murdered By, which included 20 songs and additional appearances from Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey, Royce Da 5’9″, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Anderson .Paak, Don Toliver, and others.

Be sure to press play on Eminem’s brand new Curtain Call 2 album down below.

