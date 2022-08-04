Since the inception of his boutique imprint 7Wallace, Idris Elba has been introducing the masses to some of the most talented artists around the world. For his latest, he teamed up with Sierra Leone rising star Drizilik for the infectious cut “Ashobi,” which is produced by DJ Rampage and Mastercraft. The track gives off celebratory vibes, as can be heard by both artists via their utilization of the English and Krio languages:

“Fo wer ashobi na fo gladi, sam yu kin wer am wit sista or padi, man if yu no bin no se aw yu am, fayn wel tide dem go sabi, dem se a de blof, a de blof yes, udat no lek am say less, wi na di king en di queen of ashobi, of course tide we sho off, see wit wan klos, de kam clos, I swit leke donought, luk aw man de pull style, e doh klin bifo we de komot bobo, a lek yu d n chak te yu fodom, as long as na low yu de go dong, as long as yu dans wit yu kompin man…”

“Ashobi” follows a string of well-received singles and collaborations from Drizilik, including “Move Right” with Big Zuu, “Pope” with Kao Denero, “Waste Time,” “Exodus,” “Popular” with Ramoni, and “Too Much Money” with C.I.C. Hopefully, his new partnership with 7Wallace will spawn a new body of work in the near future.

In a recent interview with Music Time in Africa, Drizilik opened up about the origin of his artist moniker:

“My birth name is Benjamin Menalik George. … Growing up, my friends used to call me Driz, ’cause one of my favorite artists … he’s Drizzy so they called me Driz. So it’s a mix of my favorite artist’s name and my middle name.”

Press play on Drizilik and Idris Elba’s “Ashobi” below.