When the clock strikes midnight (Aug. 5), Karlae will unveil her new album ENTER, which is expected to contain collaborations alongside Coi Leray, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Yachty, Bhad Bhabie, and more. Last week, she decided to drop off a new visual from the forthcoming effort for “My Type,” which features Yung Mal and sees the two professing their undying love for cash:

“N**ga I done flooded my wrist, got it dancin’ in the rain and my diamonds got moves like Jagger, made the money flip like jump off the ladder, real b**ch, steppin’ I don’t do no chatter, cloth is cut different I walk with a knife, I can’t f**k with brokies, I break out in hives, vision expensive, CCs on my eyes, I’m ‘bout that money, yeah that’s my type aye, hey, yeah know that my type yeah … aye know that that money my type, know that, that money my type, baguettes on my body he say I’m a hottie, hoodie lil’ kitty I do what he like, like Kawasaki I ride like a bike, slide in that Lamb with that pipe…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of Otto The Director and matches the song’s energy with shots of Karlae in a room that’s wallpapered with U.S. currency. Yung Mal also makes his appearance on what appears to be a party bus.

Over the past few years, Karlae has been building steady momentum with loose cuts like “RIXH” with Rich The Kid, “Everything” with Thug, “Shut Up And Listen” with Lil Duke, “Jimmy Choo” with Thug and Gunna, and “Sheesh.” Outside of her own work, she’s also contributed her talents to songs like Tokyo Vanity’s “Slattiana” and the late Lil Keed‘s “Higher N Higher.” Press play on Karlae and Yung Mal’s “My Type” video below.