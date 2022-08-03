On Tuesday (Aug 2), Steven L. Cibotti was sentenced to 60 days in prison and two years of supervised probation for threatening to shoot a family for wearing BLM t-shirts in June 2020.

The Mercury News reports the 57-year-old and the family – consisting of a couple and three young children – were dining at a Bay Area restaurant called Flights. Cibotti abruptly slammed his hands on the table and yelled, “Fuck black lives. Blue lives matter!” The father, Anthony Colon, asked the angered man not to speak to his family that way. Cibotti responded, “Fuck you! If I had a gun, I would shoot all of you.” Colon, his wife Ciara Doherty, and their small children (ages seven, five, and two) were at Flights after attending a San Francisco BLM protest.

Doherty told ABC7 News at the time, “I’m upset that my kids were exposed to that. I’m upset at the effect it’s going to have on them. After this, Arlo didn’t want to leave the house today because he thinks the guy’s going to come back and bring his gun.” Cibotti was arrested after an 11-day investigation and his attorney claims his outburst was a result of excessive drinking. Cibotti pleaded no contest to a felony hate crime using felony threats. The family expressed the relief they felt once authorities took action. They said in a statement, “We are relieved to hear that the District Attorney has filed charges. We look forward to the resolution of this matter so that we and everyone else affected by this incident can put it behind them and begin the healing process.”

Cibotti must also abstain from alcohol and controlled substances, including marijuana; be subject to search and seizure; not have any weapons or ammunition; and has a no-contact order with the victims. He was credited for one day served out of his 60-day sentence. On top of the sentencing, Cibotti lost his job at United Airlines once the incident was made public.