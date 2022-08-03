Last month, Melii shared her recent Medusa EP. The project clocks in at just over 15 minutes thanks to six well-rounded tracks. To keep her momentum going, the NY-bred artist circled back yesterday (Aug. 2) with the official music video for “F.B.D.C.,” which stands for “Fuck Boys Don’t Cry.” In the storyline-driven clip, Melii gives viewers an inside look into her toxic relationship as she narrates the pain with her lyrics:

You were never good at taking me out on a date, you were a n***a that making me wait/ You never stuck to the plan from the gate, I was good a putting dinner on the plate for you but I know fuck boys don’t cry

Fuck boys is lies, fuck boys they don’t cry/ You’d tell me good shit and turn around and diss a good bitch, you don’t even care that the tears are falling from my eyes/ I can’t say the same for your side ’cause I know fuck boys don’t cry

Late last year, Melii blessed her fans with a two-song EP titled Winter in New York City, which contained “Would You Let Me Go?” (produced by Kieta Perez and Power) and the TT Audi, My Best Friend Jacob, and SlickMadeThat-backed “Hey Stranger.”

It’s been three years since Melii liberated the seven-track offering MOTIONS, which came with a single feature from Gyptian. In that same year, the Tory Lanez and Meek Mill-aligned talent also liberated phAses, a body of work that saw collaborations alongside Odalys, Lanez, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie across 14 tracks.

In a recent interview, Melii shared why she feels it is very important for her to stay connected with her supporters. “Sometimes, not everybody has that person at home,” she said. “Being that I understand that now, I’m more open. I can’t be ashamed of what God allowed me to be in the open about. I have to embrace everything that’s coming, try to find common ground where I can also spread hope.

Be sure to press play on Melii’s brand new music video for “F.B.D.C.” down below.