The last few months have been filled with update after update about Brittney Griner’s current drug possession trial. However, the ongoing battle is reportedly expected to end soon, as closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday (Aug. 4). Official sentencing is set to follow sometime later this month.

On Feb. 17, Griner was detained at a Moscow airport after authorities found cannabis oil in her luggage. During a court hearing earlier last month, Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges, insisting the cartridges were packed by accident and “there was no intent” to break the law. If convicted, she faces a sentence of 10 years in a Russian prison.

Most recently, forensic chemist Dmitry Gladyshev testified that the February arrest violated standard Russian law due to an incomplete study and non-compliance with the official procedure.

During court today (Aug. 2) for the seventh hearing of the trial, Gladyshev explained during the nearly two-hour session: “The examination does not comply with the law in terms of the completeness of the study and does not comply with the norms of the Code of Criminal Procedure.” The severity of punishment depends on the amount of narcotics discovered in the defendant’s possession, among other things, according to the Russian criminal code.

In related news, Congressman Colin Allred has also been part of discussions to help Griner return home. While speaking to TMZ, he said, “The ball is entirely in the Russians’ court. I think we’ve made a very good offer to them based on what we know they want… The issue here is the Russian government. We’re doing everything we can.”

Allred also assured the outlet that President Joe Biden’s administration is taking all of the necessary steps to help Griner during her trial. As previously reported, the Biden administration offered to exchange convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner’s release.