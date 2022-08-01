It’s only been months since B-Jay Banks released his latest body of work Everybody Can’t Go, a well-received offering with ten songs and additional assists from Young Fre$h, Fauva Gahd, and byJ. Back in May, the D.C. talent followed that project with the hard-hitting single “Pounds,” a collaboration alongside Dell Fargo that sees the two artists delivering some serious bars over UK drill-inspired production:

“Need diamonds all in my time from rhymes, you’d think I dipped it in water, I’ma let it slide this time, I got next pack, we tax your order, we keep the business on low, no, we don’t speak on the shit that I bought, I taught her, spoil her, she call me daddy, I ain’t even got no daughter, my mama telling me I need change, but I don’t even got no quarters, if I don’t grind, I don’t eat, so please just leave me be…”

Now, fans can also enjoy a matching visual for “Pounds” that comes courtesy of Deshay The Legend. Keeping things simple, the clip matches the track’s vibes with shots of Banks chilling with his crew, taking his dog for a walk, and looking on as others break out some dance moves to the music.

Just last week (July 29), Banks dropped off another video for the Everybody Can’t Go standout “In The Morning,” another drill cut that’s geared toward the ladies:

“Late night, no sleep, we ain’t dormant, your lips sealed, we don’t need informants, she wan’ strip, let me record it, put on a show, I wanna see a performance, tellin’ me how she fiendin’ for me, boyfriend, she ready to leave him for me, she ain’t even gotta reason, I’ll be freezin, being all anemic towards him…”

Check out the visuals for both “Pounds” and “In The Morning” below.