As previously reported by REVOLT, on July 28, the Bogalusa Police Department revealed 24-year-old rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot outside his Louisiana home. The entertainer, whose real name is Javorius Scott, was with his father Kenyatta Scott Sr. at the time. Following the attack, authorities announced Scott Sr. was in critical condition.

Yesterday (July 31), TMZ shared that Scott Sr. is now discussing what happened on that fateful day. According to Scott Sr., he and his son were together on their front porch when they were ambushed by five armed men. During the attack, a black truck reportedly pulled up to the home, and three gunmen exited the vehicle. Scott Sr. said two more men with weapons approached the pair as they tried to run for cover inside their home. Scott Sr. was also armed and attempted to defend himself and JayDaYoungan. Scott Sr. was shot twice in his arm, while the “23 Island” artist was hit eight times. The father remains hospitalized at this time.

JayDaYoungan was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Bogalusa Police Chief Kendall Bullen also spoke with TMZ, saying the shooting is under investigation. Bullen added that they are working to establish a motive, including gangs or retaliation. Scott Sr. doesn’t believe his son knew the gunmen. He told the outlet he thinks the attackers killed his son out of jealousy because of JayDaYoungan’s career and success.

At this time, no arrests have been made and police have not identified any suspects. Scott Sr. says people remember his son as a “good, humble and respectful kid.” After his passing, Jay’s girlfriend CaRena Vonchae reflected on their good times. “One thing we could do is make each other smile, such a kind hearted sweet soul. The thing I admired about you most is you forgave, always,” she said.