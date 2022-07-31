A Black father is being lauded online for his calm demeanor while reprimanding a white Dillard’s employee who called him the N-word.

The incident unfolded in Texas this month. Video of the encounter went viral Friday (July 29). In the footage, the father is seen confronting the employee, whom he refers to as Homer, just moments after the racial slur was used.

“It’s unacceptable, you shouldn’t do that,” said the father. In part, the father was outraged because his 10-year-old son was present. “You don’t know the impact of what you’ve done to my son. It’s unacceptable. You shouldn’t do that. You’re too old,” he added.

The employee shared that he had worked for Dillard’s for 20 years. He also attempted to explain that his use of the racist epithet was due to him injuring his leg. The father did not buy the story. Instead, he maintained his composure while explaining to Homer that he was not an N-word, but a man with morals and respect for others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

“I carry myself with honor. I would never disrespect any human being by calling them outside of their name…I have grace and honor, and I was raised with morals and values,” he said. He went on to admonish Homer for his failure to consider the plight customers may be experiencing.

“I lost a lot. I lost my mother. I lost my mother-in-law. I lost my sister. All last year. You don’t know what mental state the next human being could be in,” he added before making it clear that he could have chosen a violent course of action.

“I want you to know that, think about that. It doesn’t matter about the age. Treat human beings with respect and morals and values. You understand that? Now I have to go home, and correct my 10-year-old not to be a damn idiot. Don’t act a fool. Don’t be like Homer. Homer don’t have respect for my kind, or any human being. This ain’t a Black or white issue. It’s an idiot issue,” he continued.

As the video comes to a close, the father told the employee “you’re dead wrong.” Online, the department store responded to several posts sharing footage of the controversial encounter. “The allegations made against our former employee were promptly investigated, found to be in clear violation of our standards, and his employment with Dillard’s was immediately terminated,” the department store said.

The allegations made against our former employee were promptly investigated, found to be in clear violation of our standards, and his employment with Dillard’s was immediately terminated. — Dillard's (@Dillards) July 29, 2022

“I salute this man for being able to keep his composure and speak so calmly yet leave such an impact. Just imagine what he’s said about black people that hasn’t been heard smh,” wrote a person reacting to the video.

Another person commented, “The amount of Self-Control. This…is a Father at Work! He is teaching his son that you can still be effective w/o using your hands. His words will sit with that man longer than the sting of his fist. Well done, my brother.”