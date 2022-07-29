Earlier this month, Larry June returned with his recent “Private Valet” single. Today (July 29), he makes his swift follow-up by dropping his brand new track, “In My Pockets.” On the song, the calm beat produced by frequent collaborator Cardo Got Wings serves as the perfect backing to June’s signature chill yet motivational bars:

Nice day in the city so I’m whippin’ for real, the sun is out, I close the deal/ One thing about these dudes, they be mad for nothing/ Get off your ass, there’s a life to live/ I’m pushin’ a line, my shoes designer, and when we fuckin’ I ain’t using a condom

Fresh ass n***a with a check on hand, I’m a Frisco man/ Hold on, bitch you had a chance then blew it, fuckin’ with them lil’ n***as bitch you must be stupid/ I’m a boss and I boss up daily, n***as changing over money man this shit gettin’ shady

June recently wrapped up the final leg of his sold out North American “Orange Print Pollstar Tour.” Last June, the Bay Area rapper unleashed his Orange Print project and has been providing smooth visuals for his fans to vibe to at a steady pace ever since. First up was “Still Cookin,” then cuts like “6am In Sausalito” and “Intercepted” featuring Money Man. Since its release, the Orange Print surpassed well over 25 million streams and cracked the Billboard Top 200 for the first time in his career.

More recently, Larry June and Cardo linked up back in September to present their joint project Into The Late Night. The body of work boasted seven new tracks and remained featureless to ensure the duo’s musical chemistry is front and center.

Be sure to press play on Larry June’s brand new single “In My Pockets” down below.