Following the successes of artists like Stormzy, Krept & Konan, Novelist, Giggs, and Dave, South London continues to produce a wide range of incredible talent. One such example is Knox38, who is currently signed to Donae’O‘s Movin Anti imprint and has a penchant for blending hip hop, drill, and afrobeats to create a unique sound all his own. Last week, the rising Brixton star unveiled his latest drop “No Passa,” a Yomi Brasko-produced offering that’s full of confident bars about living a stress-free lifestyle in the midst of various obstacles:

“I don’t flirt, I just pull up in a new whip, it’s not everyday skrrt, gotta cruise it, 38’s on board, we a unit, now they got me flowin’, showin’ out, tryna prove shit, and the sugars dem wit’ us, nothin’ but love‘s what they give us…”

Today (July 29), fans can now check out a matching visual for “No Passa” that comes courtesy of Jay Parpworth. Matching the song’s vibes and subject matter, the black-and-white clip brings viewers to various locations around London, where Knox38 and his crew can be seen mobbing heavy throughout.

“No Passa” follows a string of well-received singles and collaborations from Knox38, including “Ooh NaNa” with Chyna 6ix and “Options,” the latter of which became a breakout hit last fall. Anchored by an infectious and melodic hook, “Options” is a war cry for anyone who’s determined to break the proverbial ceiling:

“Tryna pave a way, they want be banged up ’til I fade away, it is what it is, I just play the game, done what they said and I ain’t ashamed, but I hate the game, better hate me to, it’s a cell they tryna take me to, free bro, man your date is due, free man, fuck jail, man I hate the view…”

Check out “No Passa” — and, if you missed it, “Options” — below.