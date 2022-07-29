The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released a video on Friday (July 29) showing one of their officers responding to a shoplifting and assault call at a Dollar General in Houston. The footage shows Sgt. Garrett Hardin chasing Roderick Brooks on foot until they end up at a gas station. While they’re running, Hardin is warning that he’ll tase the suspect.

The 47-year-old successfully takes Brooks down. “Why are you tasing me?” Brooks is heard asking before the stun gun is allegedly in his reach. “I’m going to shoot you. Put that down!” Hardin says, before opening fire. Brooks was motionless then the officer called for medical attention. The sheriff’s department released the bodycam footage the same day Brooks’ family laid him to rest.

Authorities claimed the family was shown the footage before its release, but they don’t believe they’ve seen everything. The family’s attorney Sadiyah Evangelista Karriem maintains the officer used unnecessary deadly force and the entire situation was avoidable. She said, “That Taser could not harm the officer. So for him to use unreasonable, unnecessary deadly force against someone who had a device that was non-lethal, that was cold-blooded murder.”

Brooks’ sister isn’t convinced that she saw the “true tape.” Demetria Brooks-Glaze said, “If the bodycam showed one thing, we need to see the true tape. That tape’s not true, because when we saw pictures from the autopsy, Roderick’s whole right face is bruised up. We did not see him one time where they blanked it out – I don’t know if (Hardin) was hitting Roderick or what was going on. But the witnesses on Friday night … stated that it was hard to watch.”

Brooks, who was unarmed during the July 8 takedown, was arrested days before his death for stealing shampoo and beer. He was out on a $2,000 bond. Community activist Deric Muhammad appeared at an event alongside Brooks’ family on July 12. “A man that steals shampoo and soap and toiletries and things of that nature in order to survive is a man who did not need to be put in jail. This is a man who needed to be given help with the personal problems the mental and emotional issues he may have been suffering from at that time.”

Hardin – who was already under scrutiny for using his stun gun on a man a week prior – is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. His attorney, Justin Keiter, warned about releasing the footage without “proper context” last week. Keiter stated, “We have no doubt Sgt. Hardin was well within his rights and will be exonerated. What he did was necessary for his safety, and that of others.”