Fans of Desus and Mero continue to reel from their sudden breakup following the cancellation of their eponymous Showtime series. Recently, Mero called in to Keith McPherson’s radio show, where — in addition to the expected sports talk — he opened up about the breakup heard around the world:

“I mean, you know, it’s just natural progression, man, you know what I mean? You know, it’s like we said on the podcast, ‘It’s Hollywood, baby.’ You know what I mean? … You develop strengths and things that you wanna explore and do … things come through naturally. Things just happen naturally. Like Spike Jones said on the VICELAND show, ‘Everything is finite.’ … What’s the corny cliché? ‘Don’t be sad that it’s gone, be happy you experienced it?'”

He continued by praising Desus for his achievements while also alluding to a possible reunion in the future:

“Everybody grows … I’m sure D got his things that he wanna do, I got my things that I wanna do … and they’re very specific to us. ‘Cause you know, we’ve been a duo for a long time, you know what I’m saying? I love everything that he’s done … it’s just natural. I got my life, my world view, my things going on, and he got his. So it’s only right that … instead of just like saying like, ‘Yo, we’re only gonna do this one thing,’ you know, let’s explore, let’s break out, let’s see what we do as individuals and then, you know, form like Voltron later on. Who knows?”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Showtime took to social media to announce the end of “Desus & Mero” following rumors of a rift between the Bronx talents:

“Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It’s been a good run, fam.”

Check out Mero‘s full interview with Keith McPherson below.