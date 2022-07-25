Earlier this month, 27Delly unveiled his new EP No Forgetting This (N.F.T.), which consists of six tracks and contributions from MEMBA, Kalan.Frfr, Cash Cobain, A$AP Twelvyy, and Trendsetta Tre. The project was led by the Cobain, Ranvandam, and Kid Kreep-produced “Super Bizzy,” complete with a matching visual courtesy of Bob Juesette that plays off the EP’s title with various blockchain-related themes:

“Gotta dot my I’s and cross my T’s and watch my enemies, we sold some NFT’s and now we making NFCheese, I’m smoking zaza in a Russian cream Miami Beach, spray Febreezy, yuh, spray Febreezy, yuh, real niggas on my block they spray for Deezy, yuh, she put that pussy on a platter, I’ma eat it up, she worth more than a BAYC, money like I’m AZ, I’m Roc’ing like I’m JAY-Z, my style they jack it blatantly, yeah they do it plainly, then wonder why they ain’t me…”

In addition to “Super Bizzy,” fans can now check out another dope clip from No Forgetting This for the opener “No Complaints,” a 10fifty and Jaasu-backed banger that’s full of confident bars about 27Delly‘s grind towards success:

“Niggas got complaints, not many solutions, had to put the city on my back and get to it, only jiggy nigga in the spot, ain’t have to prove it, if baby keep shaking all that ass then I’ma lose it, I remember days when I was broke, and I was thinking bout the type of diamonds put up on the rope, now I’m living lavish, 20K carats, on the roll, never tripping off a bitch, I hit the spliff, I’m on a roll, pearly oyster face Daytona, came with the role, bitch I’m on a roll, bitch I’m on a roll…”

Press play on 27Delly’s No Forgetting This (N.F.T.), along with the aforementioned visuals, below.