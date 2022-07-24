Tampa rapper Rollie Bands was reportedly shot and killed this weekend. News of the rapper’s death began circulating on the internet late Saturday evening.

The shooting allegedly took place after Bands alerted his Instagram followers of his location. “A lot of these n***as [know] where I live at fr. I sleep in peace. If a n***a want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 mins,” Bands reportedly wrote online according to HotNewHipHop. As of Sunday (July 24), his account did not have an active story or any posts from Saturday.

Bands was reportedly shot outside of his apartment building. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. REVOLT contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office regarding reports of Bands being shot. They confirmed that an investigation into a shooting at the IQ Apartments in the 1200 block of Bruce B Downs Boulevard is underway. Officers responded to a person shot call in the complex’s parking lot at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim was identified as male. Under Florida’s Marsy’s Law, authorities cannot release victim names. “At this time, the shooting does not appear random, as the suspects and victim are possibly known to each other,” said the sheriff’s office.

My heart goes out to rapper Rollie Bands in Tampa that was shot and killed. Regardless, it’s sad. — Boopz💕 (@Betty_Boopzz) July 23, 2022

The tongue is real powerful … he signed his own death certificate smh so sad! #rolliebands pic.twitter.com/ImDCqOZNg1 — Tierra (@Petty_MsT) July 24, 2022

That Rollie Bands situation is stupid. Y’all ain’t learn to stop dropping your location from all the Chicago niggas that got caught lackin? — Jeff G (@whatsgooodJeffG) July 24, 2022

From the looks of Bands’ Instagram account, the up-and-coming rapper leaves behind a daughter. In a past post, he shared an image of the little girl along with the caption, “The only person I live for.” The tragic killing is the latest act of violence committed against a rapper. Since Pop Smoke’s murder in 2020, a string of fatal shootings have claimed the lives of rappers.

Last month (June 22), rapper Lil Tjay suffered near fatal injuries after being shot during a botched armed robbery. He has since shown signs of improvement. The alleged gunman, Mohamed Konate, 27, is in the custody of Bergen County authorities.